Michigan officials react to incident at former President Trump's rally

(WXYZ) — Michigan officials, including Governor Gretchen Whitmer, are reacting to the incident that occurred at former President Donald Trump's Pennsylvania rally.

Whitmer posted the following on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

There is no place for political violence in this country, period. This is not how we solve our differences.I am horrified to learn of this news, and we will be following the situation closely. I am grateful for those in law enforcement who stepped in immediately. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) July 13, 2024

Senator Gary Peters also posted the following.

Political violence is despicable, and there is no place for it in America.I’m grateful that former President Trump is safe, and to the law enforcement officials who risked their lives to take action. I will continue to closely monitor this developing situation. — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) July 13, 2024

Senator Debbie Stabenow:

Political violence is never acceptable. I’m grateful for law enforcement and first responders who acted quickly in Pennsylvania today. — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) July 13, 2024

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist:

The news unfolding in Pennsylvania is horrifying. There must be zero tolerance for political violence, threats, and intimidation and we all must denounce it in all forms. I’m thankful to law enforcement for their quick reaction, and will be keeping everyone in my prayers tonight. — Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II (@LtGovGilchrist) July 13, 2024