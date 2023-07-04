Michigan officials say light up all your fireworks by 11:45 p.m. tonight or risk being fined

(WXYZ) — Today, Michiganders plan on getting outside and celebrating the nation's Independence Day with barbecues, pool parties, and of course fireworks. But, if you plan to shoot off fireworks tonight make sure you use them all because today is the last day you can legally do so.

City officials say the noise can be a disturbance to people trying to sleep or pets scared of the loud sound.

"Once you have the windows shut and the fans going it's kinda hard to hear anything. But, if it ended at a decent time that would be perfect," Katie Mac of Royal Oak said.

In Michigan, the last set of fireworks must be lit by 11:45 tonight. Fireworks also must be lit on private property because city streets, sidewalks, and schools are off-limits.

"Hands and limbs are some of the frequent injuries. Also facial injuries, eye injuries, and we do see a fair amount of fires from fireworks as well," fire inspector with Berkley Public Safety Jon Roberts said.

To avoid injury, never put a body part directly in front of a firework or hold one while it’s being lit. Keep a bucket of water or a firehose nearby in case of an accident and always supervise your children.

"We just do the best we can and if people need help they can call us, but we're relying on the public to use safe practices and try and reduce those incidents," Roberts said.

If a Michigander is caught setting off fireworks illegally they could be fined up to $1000, but public safety officials say it may be a challenge to enforce.