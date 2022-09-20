Michigan pharmacists can now prescribe birth control

(WXYZ) — Birth control users in the state of Michigan can now pick up contraceptives at their local pharmacy.

In a tweet, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer says "pharmacists can now partner with doctors to directly prescribe self-administered hormonal birth control, like oral contraceptives, the patch, & the ring."

In the past, Michigan women had to a doctor to get a birth control prescription and then the pharmacy to fulfill the order. But with this new order, Governor Whitmer will cut out the middleman.

So how will it work?

Women can come directly to a participating pharmacist and be prescribed hormonal birth control. That can be the pill, an oral contraceptive, the patch, or the ring.

Not all pharmacists will be participating in the program as interested pharmacies must opt-in and be in partnership with a doctor.

When a pharmacist has done both of those things, it is then up to them to then promote that they can prescribe birth control.

Why is this necessary?

According to Michigan's Chief Medical Executive, 30% of women in the U.S. say they face barriers trying to access birth control.

“Expanding access to birth control for women across Michigan means they can plan their own future on their own terms,” Governor Whitmer tweeted.

Michigan is now one of 20 other states that allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control.

This all comes as Michiganders will soon have the ability to vote on whether or not abortions will be legal in our state following the overturn of Roe v. Wade.