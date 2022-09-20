Michigan pharmacists can now prescribe birth control, state says

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that pharmacists in the state can prescribe hormonal birth control in partnership with doctors.

The state says this action offers easier access to birth control for women, giving “them greater freedom to plan their families.” The action comes from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and allows physicians to delegate to pharmacists, saying they are “are well-qualified” to prescribe contraception.

“Today’s action clarifies that Michigan pharmacists with delegated authority can prescribe self-administered hormonal birth control—oral contraceptives, the patch, and the ring—expanding access to birth control for women across Michigan and ensuring that they can plan their own future on their own terms,” Whitmer said in a statement. “As reproductive freedom is under attack across the nation, we are using every tool in our toolbox here in Michigan to protect women. Access to birth control is critical to a woman’s ability to plan her family and chart her own destiny. We are taking action to guarantee that Michigan women have the right to easily make reproductive health care decisions that are best for them.”

The action comes after the governor issued an executive directive — anticipating the overturn of Roe v. Wade — telling state departments and agencies to identify opportunities to increase protections for reproductive health care.

Pharmacists can opt into the program and will not be required to prescribe birth control if they don’t want to.

Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, the state’s chief medical executive, said nearly 30% of women in the country of childbearing age have said they have a difficult time obtaining birth control prescriptions.

“Expanded access to hormonal contraceptives provides flexibility for women to manage their reproductive health outside their regularly scheduled health care appointments,” Bagdasarian said in a statement.