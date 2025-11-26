Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Michigan player wins record $22.4M jackpot on 20-cent spin in DraftKings Casino

Charles Krupa/AP
A DraftKings Casino customer in Michigan won the largest U.S. online casino jackpot in history on Wednesday.

According to DraftKings, the Michigan customer won more than $22.4 million on a 20-cent bet on the game Huff N' Even More Puff. The total win was $22,407,248.55.

The previous record was set this past February when a Michigan customer won $9.28 million.

“Setting another record for the largest U.S. online casino jackpot is a major moment — and it speaks to the incredible experiences we’re creating for our customers. Topping $22 million is a milestone we’re proud of, and it reinforces our commitment to delivering a best-in-class gaming experience. Congrats to the winner!" DraftKings Executive Vice President and General Manager of iGaming Christian Bogstrand said in a statement.

7 News Detroit