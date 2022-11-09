Watch Now
Michigan poll worker arrested for intoxication, threats

Posted at 4:34 PM, Nov 09, 2022
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A poll worker was arrested for public intoxication and making threats of violence at a polling center in Flint, police said.

The Flint Police Department responded around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to the Haskell Community Center after election officials reported a poll worker who appeared to be intoxicated, The Flint Journal reported.

When police arrived, precinct officials told them that the suspected drunken poll worker had left the polling place on foot.

The poll worker later returned and was arrested, the city of Flint said in a news release. The worker was taken to the Flint Police Department to be processed and lodged.

