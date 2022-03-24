Watch
Michigan redistricting commission reverses 7% pay raise

Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - People speak during Michigan's new Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission meeting on Oct. 21, 2021, in Lansing, Mich. Facing backlash, Michigan's redistricting panel reversed course Thursday, March 24, 2022, and ended a 7% pay raise the commissioners gave themselves a month ago. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Posted at 6:02 PM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Facing backlash, Michigan’s redistricting panel have reversed course and ended a 7% pay raise the commissioners gave themselves a month ago.

Commissioners voted last year to be paid $55,755 a year and, in February, approved an increase to nearly $60,000 on an 8-3 vote. They described it as a cost-of-living adjustment to account for high inflation.

The commissioners voted 12-1 Thursday to return their pay to $39,825.

They drew new congressional and legislative maps late last year but continue to meet as groups challenge the plans in court.

