Michigan releases 2023 State of the Great Lakes report; here's what's in it

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy released its annual State of the Great Lakes report this week.

The report spans 42 pages and talks about the progress in cleaning up the Great Lakes, momentum with fisheries management, plans to continue fighting invasive species and much more.

Each year, the Office of the Great Lakes (OGL), part of EGLE, prepares and submits the report to the state legislature.

“Michigan's water resources are unmatched and present all Michiganders a unique responsibility to protect them for current and future generations,” EGLE Director Phil Roos said in a statement. “The Great Lakes are the heart of Michigan. This report highlights the variety of organizations and individuals who wake up every day to research, restore, manage, and protect our world-class waters. I hope this report inspires action and serves to illustrate the good work by so many to protect Michigan's natural resources.”

The report features several different portions, the future of shipping, maritime transportation, sustainable waterfronts, embracing climate solutions and more.

Focusing specifically on metro Detroit, the report talks about the Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority's Port of Tomorrow decarbonization project, which involves new stormwater standards to help alleviate flooding and reduce phosphorus in the Western Lake Erie Basin.

You can read the full report below.



2023 State of the Great Lakes Report by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd