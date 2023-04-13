Michigan residents encouraged to get tested during STI Awareness Week

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, it’s STI Awareness Week, a time to raise awareness about sexually transmitted infections. And that's why the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is encouraging residents to get tested, especially since cases of syphilis are skyrocketing.

It’s alarming how quickly cases of syphilis are rising here in Michigan. Since 2020, there’s been a 25% increase. And since 2013, cases of syphilis have doubled.

So who is getting infected? Well, this STD is rising across all demographic groups. But heterosexuals have seen the biggest increase. In 2013, the rate of new transmissions was 1 in 5. Compare that to 2022, where numbers jumped to one out of every two cases of syphilis.

Now, higher rates of syphilis in the heterosexual community, unfortunately, means more women are infected. And therefore, we’re also seeing higher rates of babies being born that have been exposed to this STD. This is called congenital syphilis. And it's very concerning. Why? Because if you’re pregnant and are infected with syphilis, you can pass it to your child. And if they’re not treated promptly, the baby may develop serious health problems like cataracts, seizures, and deafness. Syphilis can also cause low birth weight or cause the pregnant mother to give birth too early, or worse, deliver a stillborn child — meaning the child is born dead.

When it comes to syphilis, if it’s not treated, then it stays in your body. It can affect your heart, eyes, organs, and brain — and do significant damage. You could end up with life-threatening complications and die.

Now, while cases of syphilis are rising, it’s not the most common STI in Michigan. Chlamydia and gonorrhea are. Men rarely have health problems from chlamydia but gonorrhea can cause a painful condition in the tubes attached to the testicles, occasionally leading to infertility.

Pregnant women infected with chlamydia can also pass it to their babies, which can cause complications. Women can also end up with permanent damage to the reproductive system, which means getting pregnant could be problematic or not happen at all. And gonorrhea in women can cause pelvic inflammatory disease.

Now, as for symptoms, not all STIs will have signs. If they do, watch for an unusual sore, smelly discharge, or burning when peeing. But please know that even without symptoms, you can pass the infection to your partner. That’s why getting tested is crucial if you’re sexually active and not in a mutually monogamous relationship.

