Michigan restaurants, chefs well-represented among James Beard Award semifinalists

The James Beard Foundation Award semifinalists for both chefs and restaurants were announced on Wednesday, and Michigan is well-represented in several categories.
The final list of nominees will be announced on Wednesday, March 29 with the winners celebrated in Chicago on June 5.
The awards are among the nation's most prestigious honors for restaurants, and they recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries.
“Congratulations to all our 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists! This is always an exhilarating moment as we kick off the Awards cycle and recognize the outstanding achievements of individuals and teams across the country,” said Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation
The nominees from Michigan are below.
Outstanding Restauranteur
Sandy Levine – Freya, Chartreuse and The Oakland – Detroit
Outstanding Chef
Hajime Sato – Sozai – Clawson
Emerging Chef
Amado Lopez – Casa Amado Taqueria – Berkley
Outstanding Bakery
Good Cakes and Bakes – Detroit
Outstanding Wine and other Beverages Program
Spencer – Ann Arbor
Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)
Omar Anani – Saffron De Twah – Detroit
Abra Berens – Granor Farm – Three Oaks
Noberto Garita – El Barzon – Detroit
Andy Hollyday – Selden Standard – Detroit
Ji Hye Kim – Miss Kim – Ann Arbor
Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere – Baobab Fare – Detroit
Michael Ransom – Ima Izakaya – Detroit
Sarah Welch – Marrow – Detroit