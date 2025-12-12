Michigan Science Center Planetarium reopens with major upgrades after year-long renovation

The Michigan Science Center Planetarium is reopening to the public on Dec. 12 after a year-long project for upgrades and renovation.

See photos of the upgrades in the video below

Michigan Science Center Planetarium reopens after renovation

According to Mi-Sci, the next-generation planetarium now features 8K digital projection, real-time scientific data visualization tools, an advanced NanoSeam dome, new inclined seating and an upgraded audio system.

“Our team has worked tirelessly over the last year to bring children, families, school groups, and space enthusiasts one of the most immersive space experiences we can create here on Earth,” said Mi-Sci President & CEO Dr. Christian Greer said in a statement. “The support of our funders has empowered us not only to modernize the planetarium but to dream bigger and combine astrophysics with dramatic moments of awe to inspire guests of all ages. If you love science fiction, cosmic journeys, or simply looking up at the night sky to wonder what’s beyond, this show is definitely for you.”

The planetarium will reopen with a premiere of "Hyperspace: A Stellar Odyssey" as its new flagship show.