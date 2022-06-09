Michigan Science Center's IMAX Dome Theatre reopening on Thursday

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan Science Center will reopen its IMAX Dome Theatre on Thursday with updated seats which will allow guests to remain comfortable while watching the shows.

According to the science center, the theatre will have 239 brand-new, custom-designed seats featuring FreeForm Trim technology that were donated by Magna.

“We are grateful to Magna for providing state-of-the-art seating for our IMAX® Dome Theatre, which will allow our guests to relax in comfort while viewing inspirational and thought-provoking shows,” said Dr. Christian Greer, president and CEO of the Michigan Science Center. “A large screen with 360-degree views provides an unforgettable experience for our guests and helps us achieve our mission of putting you at the center of science. We would not be able to offer these immersive opportunities without the help of generous sponsors like Magna.”

The theatre is the largest in the state and features a three-story-high dome and 13,000-watt Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound.

“FreeForm is a dream for stylists. The technology enables designers to create features in seats that could not be done before. Now with our partnership with the Michigan Science Center, FreeForm has allowed us to create a comfortable and convenient experience in their IMAX Dome Theatre,” said John Wyskiel, President of Magna Seating. “So naturally, we’re thrilled to bring our unique technology and product to the rebirth of a great Michigan institution like the Science Center’s IMAX Dome Theatre and honored to give the next generation of scientists, engineers, inventors and mathematicians the best seat in the house.”

The theatre will be showing Asteroid Hunters on Thursday, which allows people to get a look at deep space and asteroids, along with their cosmic origins and the potential threat they pose to the world.