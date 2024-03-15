Michigan Secretary of State launches new financial disclosure portal for elected officials

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and her office have rolled out a new portal to make financial disclosure reports publicly available for some elected officials.

The Michigan Transparency Network (MiTN) comes after voters approved Proposal 1 in 2022 that established personal financial disclosure requirements under the state constitution.

Under the new laws, the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general and state senators and representatives are required to fle financial disclosure reports with the MiTN. Candidates for the offices must also file reports

“This week is Sunshine Week, when we focus on ethics in government, shine a light on dark money in politics, and prevent public corruption,” Benson said in a statement. “Transparency in government is one of my top priorities, and this new online system is a strong step forward toward more open and accessible leadership. I will continue to work with partners in the Legislature to enact meaningful ethics reforms to make Michigan’s government even more accountable to the people we serve.”

The public can also search the reports on the MiTN website.

There are 13 categories of financial information that must be reported, including employers and earned income, assets, securities and investments and financial interests with state contracts.

The Secretary of State's Office said later this year, the network will be upgraded to a consolidated reporting system in one web portal.