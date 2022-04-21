Michigan Sen. Mallory McMorrow blasts fellow Sen. Lana Theis in viral floor speech

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Sen. Mallory McMorrow delivered a passionate speech on the Capitol floor in Lansing on Tuesday, defending herself from what she said was an attack from a fellow lawmaker.

McMorrow, a Democrat from Royal Oak, defended herself from baseless claims by Republican State Sen. Lana Theis in a fundraising email. Theis is from Brighton.

The video on Twitter has more than 7 million views as of Wednesday morning.

"I am the biggest threat to your hollow, hateful scheme. Because you can't claim that you are targeting marginalized kids in the name of 'parental rights' if another parent is standing up to say no," McMorrow said in the video, later repeating it in her tweets.

"You say, 'She's a groomer. She supports pedophilia. She wants children to believe that they were responsible for slavery and to feel bad about themselves because they're white,'" she added in another tweet.

Senator Lana Theis accused me by name of grooming and sexualizing children in an attempt to marginalize me for standing up against her marginalizing the LGBTQ community...in a fundraising email, for herself.



Hate wins when people like me stand by and let it happen. I won't. pic.twitter.com/jL5GU42bTv — Mallory McMorrow (@MalloryMcMorrow) April 19, 2022

In a tweet thread with the video attached, McMorrow also went into her background, and said that she is Theis' biggest threat to "your hollow, hateful shame."

McMorrow later appeared on CNN to talk more about the speech.

In the email, Theis' campaign said "These are the people we are up against. Progressive social media trolls like Senator Mallory McMorrow (D-Snowflake)," before saying the baseless accusations.