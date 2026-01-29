Michigan Senate committee hears testimony on bills limiting ICE operations in state

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — A package of bills aimed at limiting Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Michigan drew packed crowds to a Senate committee hearing in Lansing Thursday, with supporters and opponents weighing in on the controversial legislation.

The three Senate bills would restrict where ICE enforcement can take place, prohibit disclosing certain records to ICE without a warrant, and ban law enforcement officers from wearing masks during operations.

No vote was held on the package, which supporters referred to as ICE accountability bills, but hours of testimony were heard in front of a packed committee room with an overflow area filled with observers.

Sensitive location protections

One bill would prohibit ICE from operating in sensitive areas like schools, churches, courthouses, or crisis centers.

"Targeting our neighbors in sensitive locations is not who we are as Michiganders, it is not who we should be as Americans," said State Rep. Mai Xiong, D-Warren.

Jessica Glynn, vice president of victim services at YWCA Kalamazoo, supported the measure.

"Without clear protections for sensitive areas, survivors are forced to choose between enduring abuse or risking detention, deportation, or family separation. That is not a real choice," Glynn said.

Shari Rendall from the Federation for American Immigration Reform opposed the legislation.

"Sensitive location legislation creates a bright line that would prohibit immigration enforcement. This bright line is not needed because there is no indication that immigration officials currently conduct general or exploratory raids at sensitive locations," Rendall said.

Mask prohibition and records access

The other bills would prohibit certain records from being given to ICE without a warrant and ban ICE officers from wearing masks, something the agency says is done for officer safety.

Former Detroit Police Chief Ike McKinnon supported the mask prohibition.

"People who are supposed to protect and serve a community should be identified as to who they are, and should not wear a mask," McKinnon said. "That's a scary thing when people are doing that and (you) don't know who they are."

Rendall disagreed with that provision.

"SB 10 demonizes law enforcement officers who are simply trying to protect their identities and keep them and their families safe," Rendall said.

Community response

Before the meeting, lines of supporters filled the lobby, and an overflow room was packed with people watching the proceedings.

"We wanted to support these bills. I think it's important. I think ICE is way overreaching," said Carol Nicholas of East Lansing, who supports the legislation.

Charlie Fox, another supporter from Lansing, expressed optimism about the approach.

"The fact that Michigan is taking the steps to protect their citizens gives me hope," Fox said. “I'm proud that there were a lot of people for the bills.”

Committee tensions

During the hearing, Sen. Jim Runestad, R-White Lake, the only Republican senator present, frequently clashed with the committee chair, Sen. Stephanie Chang, D- Detroit, calling the hearing a kangaroo court and pushing back on testimony.

"The censorship is ridiculous," Sen. Runestad said during a back-and-forth with Sen. Chang, before holding up a sheet of paper and asking, "These are women who have been raped and murdered across the country by illegal immigrants. Have you testified on behalf of any of them?"

The committee will hold a vote on the legislation at a later date.

