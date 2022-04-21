Watch
Michigan Senator who pleaded to touching nurse won't seek 2nd term

john bizon.jpg
John Bizon
An undated courtesy photo of Michigan Sen. John Bizon.
john bizon.jpg
Posted at 9:54 PM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 21:54:36-04

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan lawmaker who pleaded guilty to a charge of inappropriately touching a nurse practitioner will not seek reelection.

State Senator John Bizon says he made the decision not to seek a second term to spend more time with his family.

Last month, the 70-year-old Battle Creek Republican was sentenced to a year probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor count of battery.

The charge stems from an incident in August in which a nurse practitioner says Bizon touched her inappropriately at an urgent care facility where Bizon had gone for treatment for COVID-19 symptoms.

