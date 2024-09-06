Michigan senators work to ban radioactive waste storage as shipment heads to Wayne County

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Michigan senator says he’s drafting a bill to outlaw radioactive waste storage in our state.

The bill is being drafted as radioactive waste is being transported to Van Buren Township starting this month through January 2025.

Local, state and federal leaders as well as residents have been discussing the topic. Many were caught off guard and have been demanding answers, which led to a town hall meeting to discuss the matter earlier this week.

Some of what’s coming to the Wayne Disposal Facility in Van Buren Township dates back to atomic bomb making in the 1940s.

Sen. Darrin Camilleri is behind the bill. A similar move passed in New York state.

“My colleague Rep. Reggie Miller and myself are looking to ban hazardous waste from coming into the state,” Camilleri said. “If New York can do it, so can Michigan. it’s our next step to make this happen.”

Experts say waste will be trucked to the facility weekly. It includes 6,000 cubic yards of soil and 4,000 gallons of groundwater. State and federal agencies are expected to hold quarterly inspections.

The underground storage facility is near a school and residential area.

“I would say for all citizens in Michigan, we need to protect our natural resources, our land and waterways. This is a major health and environmental concern,” said Francesca Telschow, who lives near the Wayne Disposal Facility.

Camilleri says underground storage is less expensive in Michigan currently, which is why many other states send toxic waste to our state.

He hopes to introduce the legislation by the end of this month in the state Senate.