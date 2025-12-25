Michigan shoppers flood stores in Christmas Eve shopping frenzy

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Jam-packed parking lots and shopping carts stacked high tell the story of Christmas Eve 2025 — the clock is ticking for shoppers trying to snag that one last gift or grab ingredients for a holiday feast.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report below:

Holiday hustle: The last-minute shopping rush

"Last minute, waited till the last minute," shopper Laura said. "Should have been here yesterday, should have been here this morning."

WXYZ

She wasn't alone. Bag after bag of last-minute gifts filled carts as desperate shoppers made their final push.

"I could tell from the parking," Tina Thompson said.

The scene was consistent across stores. At Meijer, the crowds were relentless.

"It's crazy out there," Wisam Jeberaeel said.

"Definitely a lot of last-minute shoppers," Chelsea Michele said.

"Lines for days," Christopher Taylor said.

WXYZ

Some shoppers were making their second trip of the day.

"Yep. Second time today," Anthony Miller said.

"There's always something that you forget," Michele said.

Related video: Last-minute Christmas Eve shoppers race to finish holiday preparations

Last-minute Christmas Eve shoppers race to finish holiday preparations

"It's a holiday," Jeberaeel said with a laugh.

The reasons for last-minute shopping varied widely. Taylor needed cars for his brother. Samone Ford was hunting for a PlayStation 5. Frebory Verriele hadn't gotten anything for his little sister yet.

Colin Campbell was solving a sibling rivalry "so they can't fight about it."

For many, the shopping wasn't just about checking items off a list — it was about showing love.

Related video: Christmas Eve reunions fill Detroit Metro Airport as families gather for the holidays

Christmas Eve reunions fill Detroit Metro Airport as families gather for the holidays

"I like doing nice stuff for my family. You know, they deserve it," Kolin Ellis said.

"It's not about the gifts, it's about the thought," Taylor said.

"That's really what matters this season," Michele said.

Some shoppers weren't buying gifts at all. Kim Matthews was preparing a homemade holiday meal for her staff.

"I wanted to surprise my staff," Matthews said. "They love my food. At least they say they do."

WXYZ

As evening approached, the shopping continued at Kohl's, where the crowds showed no signs of slowing.

"I kind of procrastinated and here I am, picking up last-minute things," Ladawn Davis said.

WXYZ

"I picked my baby cousin up a teddy bear," Camryn Calloway said.

The Christmas Eve shopping experience could be summed up in one word, according to Davis: "Tiresome."

But shoppers pressed on. Zellia Apacanis was loading her trunk with an armful of purchases.

"It's Christmas so I'm out here shopping," Apacanis said. "Picked up a pair of shoes, a scarf, a hat."

WXYZ

Despite the exhaustion, many found joy in the process.

"It can make you happy just by seeing someone else happy," Calloway said.

The final stop of the evening was Dollar Tree, where the pickings were notably slim.

"Shelves are basically bare," Cory Chavis said.

One shopper delivered the harsh reality: "No one is getting wrapping paper this year for Christmas. So, you know what you got under the tree."

"Merry Christmas!" a mother and daughter called out together.'

WXYZ

After witnessing the Christmas Eve shopping marathon across multiple stores, one thing was clear — whether shoppers found what they needed or not, they gave it their all in the final hours before Christmas Day.

For those who completed their shopping, there was one overwhelming feeling.

"Relief," Davis said with a laugh.

