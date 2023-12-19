Michigan ski resorts shine in U.S. Top 5 for Ski Resorts

Midwestern ski resorts saw 6.5 million visitors in 2022, according to the National Ski Areas Association (NSAA), and they're carving out a reputation as the unsung heroes of the United States winter sports world. They redefine what it means to have a top-tier winter experience. These resorts offer a distinctive mix of quality slopes, affordability, and convenience.

Skiing is more popular than ever. The NSAA analysis also reports the 2022-23 ski season was a banner year for the sport, with 65.4 million visitors going to ski resorts nationwide.

Visitors have many resorts to choose from in the Midwest, too. Michigan boasts 40 ski resorts — the second-highest in the nation behind New York, while Wisconsin is close behind, and tied with Colorado, with 33, making them leaders in the nation's ski scene.

Reasons To Choose Midwest Ski Resorts

While the Rocky Mountains and the Northeast traditionally dominate the United States ski and snowboarding scene, there's a noticeable shift towards more localized skiing and snowboarding experiences, as evidenced by the significant growth in visits to regions typically less frequented, including the Southeast, Pacific Northwest, and notably, the Midwest. This trend underscores the increasing appeal and importance of Midwestern ski resorts.

Matthew Zabransky of MidwestSkiers says, "Growing up in Chicago, I was always far from what most would call a real 'mountain.' That didn't stop my dad from taking me skiing almost every weekend. Fast forward 20-plus years, and I still find myself in the Midwest… Midwest skiers share a passion and love for skiing that is truly on a deeper level. Not to mention, we also love to have a great time, both on and off the hill."

This deep-rooted love for the sport is what makes exploring the best ski resorts in the Midwest such a unique and rewarding experience.

Quality and Diversity of Slopes

While the resorts out West are renowned for their expansive, rugged mountain landscapes and deeper snow conditions, the Midwestern resorts offer an attractive mix of gentle slopes and varied terrain that accommodate all skill levels. With everything from beginner-friendly greens to challenging black diamond slopes, these ski resorts have trails suitable for everyone, and cater to various skills and adventurous spirits.

Affordability

Midwest ski resorts frequently offer more affordable skiing experiences than those in other regions. This affordability extends to lift tickets, rentals, and accommodations, making skiing more accessible without compromising the quality of the experience. The reduced travel expenses associated with these closer-to-home destinations further enhance their appeal for budget-conscious skiers.

Family-Friendly Atmosphere

Many Midwest ski resorts are designed with families in mind and offer a range of activities for all ages, both on and off the slopes. Most provide families a safe and enjoyable environment and offer children's ski lessons, as well as off-slope activities. Their focus on safety and fun makes them a hit with families looking to create lasting winter memories.

Accessibility

Proximity to major cities is a significant advantage of Midwest ski resorts, making them ideal for weekend getaways or short trips. For example, Cascade Mountain in Wisconsin is conveniently located near Madison, offering city dwellers a quick escape to the slopes.

JayDee Vykoukal of MomLifeBlog.com says, "I grew up skiing every weekend at a local [ski resort] one hour away from my hometown… Since we could go there every weekend for a 'day trip,' it made it affordable as a family of seven since we didn't need to add lodging to the cost. If we had to pay for lodging and the tickets at a bigger mountain, it would have been a once-a-year excursion instead."

Popular Ski Resorts in the Midwest

Greg Fisher, CMO of Midwest Family Ski Resorts & General Manager of Granite Peak, points out, "When you visit a Midwest Family Ski Resort, you'll find exceptional skiing and riding, cozy ski villages, Midwestern charm — all at the fraction of the price of a trip out West."

The same is true for the ski resorts found throughout the Midwest.

Boyne Mountain Resort, Michigan

Boyne Mountain Resort in Michigan's Lower Peninsula is a popular destination for skiing enthusiasts. It's within a reasonable driving distance from major cities — about 4 hours from Detroit, 2.5 hours from Grand Rapids, and 5 hours from Chicago.

The resort is known for its variety of slopes suitable for both beginners and advanced skiers, and it maintains a reputation for excellent snow quality and grooming. Its accessibility and quality facilities makes Boyne Mountain Resort a preferred choice for skiers in the Midwest.

Snowriver Mountain Resort, Michigan

Snowriver Mountain Resort, located in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, is a picturesque ski destination about 5 hours from Milwaukee and Minneapolis and 6.5 hours from Chicago. Renowned for its scenic beauty, the multi-mountain resort offers a low-key, family-friendly environment.

Snowriver provides a diverse array of trails, catering to skiers of all skill levels. This balance of natural beauty, varied terrain, and accessibility from major cities makes Snowriver an appealing choice for families and ski enthusiasts seeking a tranquil yet adventurous winter experience.

Granite Peak Ski Area, Wisconsin

Located about three hours from Minneapolis and Milwaukee and two hours from Madison, Granite Peak Ski Area in Wisconsin stands out as a prime ski destination in the Midwest.

The resort opened in 1937 and is one of the country's oldest operating ski resorts. Rib Mountain Winter Ski Area became part of the Midwest Family Ski Resorts in 2000 and was renamed Granite Peak. The resort boasts over 75 runs, with options for skiers at all skill levels.

Known for its modern lift system, Granite Peak ensures a smooth, efficient skiing experience.

Cascade Mountain, Wisconsin

Cascade Mountain, located in Wisconsin, is just 90 minutes from Milwaukee, three hours from Chicago, and only 45 minutes from Madison.

The combination of its convenient location and family-friendly slopes ensures that Cascade Mountain is a favored choice for those seeking a hassle-free and enjoyable skiing experience in the Midwest.

Sundown Mountain, Iowa

Located approximately 90 minutes from Madison, three hours from Milwaukee, and 4.5 hours from Minneapolis, Sundown Mountain in Iowa is a standout ski destination in the Midwest. It is especially popular for its family-friendly atmosphere and excellent ski schools, making it an ideal choice for families and beginners.

Sundown Mountain is committed to a welcoming and educational environment and is a great winter destination.

Ski the Midwest This Winter

The Midwest delivers a unique skiing experience, blending quality, affordability, and accessibility. Resorts like Boyne Mountain and Snowriver feature diverse trails and stunning landscapes, appealing to beginners and experts alike. With the arrival of snow, these Midwest destinations are prime choices for memorable skiing holidays.

This article was produced by AwesomeMitten.com and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.