Michigan Snowbirds prepare to head to Florida to make repairs after Hurricane Ian

(WXYZ) — When Hurricane Ian hit Florida, so many here in Michigan took it to heart. According to the most recent data on state to state migration published by the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2019 about 21,000 people moved from Michigan to Florida each year.

So, many Michiganders are worried about people and places we care about hit by Hurricane Ian.

One man in Hamburg found himself following what was happening as the eye of the storm pounded a community close to his heart. His mom has a home in the Lee Plantation Community, a senior community in Fort Myers, Florida.

“The cars are floating down the road. So we don’t know if Mom’s car is in her driveway or floating away. We just don’t know,” said Joe Snook.

Joe Snook is getting pictures from his mom’s neighbors. Fortunately, his mom is with his sister near Lansing right now. They are worried about not only her home, but her neighbors who have shared that they remain stranded in the community’s clubhouse.

“All the residents from the community who didn’t evacuate are in the clubhouse waiting out the storm and waiting for the waters to recede,” said Joe.

“They are supposed to stay there for a couple days. And you wouldn’t want to walk out into the waters because the pond and the pool are the same thing and the pond has alligators,” said Kim Snook.

Kim Snook just retired and planned to join her mom in traveling to the home in a few weeks to enjoy beach life during Michigan's winter. Now, she is planning to take a generator and tools to start making repairs as soon as the roads are open.

“For me, it is all consuming. I can’t stop thinking about it,” said Kim.

While it is hard to watch from afar, another Michigan native who now lives in Clermont, Florida says as the storm hit his home. He felt the anxiety of not knowing how bad the damage was, as well as, fearing for his life.

“It was scary,” said Deepak Shivraman. “It was pounding and at one point I almost went out to see if there was roof damage or anything like that and my wife was like let it go.”

There is tree damage in his yard, but nothing major. Shivraman, who used to live in Farmington Hills, says the storm reminded him what is most important.

“Value life. It is the only thing worth anything. Everything else can be replaced,” said Shivraman.