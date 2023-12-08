Michigan State announces UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz as new president

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees has approved the hiring of Kevin Guskiewicz to be the university's next president.

Guskiewicz is a neuroscientist and previously served as the chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

According to UNC Chapel Hill, Guskiewicz was a faculty member at the university since 1995 and was the co-director of the Matthew Gfeller Sport-Related Traumatic Brain Injury Research Center where hw is a nationally-recognized expert on sports-related concussions.

"I pursued this opportunity because I believe my values and vision align so well with Michigan State, and I share and admire your deep commitment to transforming lives through the power of teaching, research and outreach," he said in a message to the campus.



He takes over for Dr. Theresa Woodruff, who is the interim president at the university. She joined MSU in 2020 as the new provost and executive vice president for academic affairs before being appointed interim president in 2022.

It comes after former president, Samuel Stanley Jr. stepped down in November 2022 when the board asked him to retire early following his execution of Title Nine investigations which deals with sexual assault and discrimination.

According to UNC CHapel Hill, Guskiewicz also served as the interim chancellor from February 2019 through December 2019 and held over 25 listening sessions, helping shape the university's new strategic plan.

He earned a B.S. in athletic training from West Chester University, a M.S. in exercise physiology/athletic training from the University of Pittsburgh and Ph.D. in sports medicine from the University of