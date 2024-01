(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say the Capitol Building in Lansing was evacuated on Wednesday morning following an emailed threat.

According to MSP, the threat was emailed to a general account for the Michigan State Capitol Commission around 7:45 a.m.

MSP is currently sweeping the building.

Officials say they are aware of similar threats sent to government agencies across the country.

The Capitol will remain closed for the rest of the day.