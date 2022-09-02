Michigan State Fair entertains while giving back to community

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan State Fair is celebrating its 10 anniversary at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi through Labor Day.

It isn’t just a traditional fair featuring agriculture, animals, food, rides and entertainment. It is a way to give back.

If you bring three non-perishable canned goods, you will get $5 off certain types of tickets. If you donate blood at the fair’s blood drive, you will get free basic admission to the grounds.

It also features a Shrine Circus tent and raises money for Shriners Hospitals, which serve children in need. The fair donates some of the money raised to a variety of community charities.

Some of the entertainment acts include music, the circus and the Pork Chop Revue Show featuring pigs that perform in a variety of ways. The Cool Zoo, the Great American High Dive show and the magnificent Rock-N-Roll K-9’s Performance Team are offering additional entertainment.

You can learn more about the fair at michiganstatefairllc.

