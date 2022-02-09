Michigan State Museum joins Smithsonian communities program

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan State University Museum has been selected to participate in a year-long Smithsonian Institution initiative designed to connect communities.

The Fostering Critical Conversations with Our Communities program is done in collaboration with the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience.

Museum officials said the 2022 pilot program is a hands-on opportunity that will allow two museum staff members to develop skills that will deepen relationships in the community and implement projects to foster important conversations in, with and for the local community.

The museum said it intends to work with Michigan’s tribal communities.

The monthly training sessions will include addressing understanding community, learning about trauma and healing, and building reciprocal relationships.