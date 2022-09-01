Watch Now
EB I-96 Express back open following road rage incident early Thursday morning

Jonathan Benallack
Posted at 9:26 AM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 10:30:26-04

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say EB I-96 Express is back open after being closed Thursday morning for a reported road rage shooting investigation.

Police say the driver of a Chrysler 200 was traveling east on I-96 in the Express lanes around 7:30 a.m. when they had a road rage incident with a 2014 Dodge Charger.

The driver of the Charger reportedly slammed on her brakes in front of the Chrysler 200 before the driver of the Charger ended up in the left lane.

According to police, the driver of the Chrysler 200 said the driver of Charger then fired at them with a black handgun.

Michigan State Police say none of the shots hit the victim or the victim’s vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing.

