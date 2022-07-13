Michigan State Police cracking down on speeders in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — A major crackdown targeting speeders on the highway in Metro Detroit is aiming to save lives.

Michigan State Police have seen a 16% increase in deadly crashes over a year, and want to make sure drivers take notice.

Speeding, distracted driving, and following to close are three main factors state police say are contributing to a rise in traffic deaths, and part of the reason for new stepped-up enforcement.

“Motor City Wolfpack is what it's called. We are looking at speed. Not 5 miles over,” says Lt. Mike Shaw.

He adds “We’re talking 20, 25, 30, 45 mph over the speed limit. Killing people on our roads.” Troopers on motorcycles will have a more visible presence for a period of 2 days. “If you’re doing that speed with that much disregard for people our there, we’ll send you to court and take some money out of your pocket,” says Lt. Shaw.

The Detroit Police Department will also be assisting with the operation. Among the areas that have received the most complaints, police will be targeting I-96 at Joy Rd. and I-696 in Macomb County. “There are people who say can you go to 96 & Joy. 696 from Dequindre to 94 is another spot,” says Lt. Shaw.

State Police is counting on this enforcement making a life-saving impact, something they hope will be reflected in the data to come.