Michigan State Police hosting Employment Day, a hiring event in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Those interested in becoming a Michigan State Police trooper will have a chance to take the first step this weekend.

The department is hosting something rare called Employment Day. The event is happening on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mumford High School in Detroit.

Applicants will take the fitness test, written exam and even sit for an interview, all in one day.

MSP Director Col. James Grady said they’re in need of more troopers.

"I’m glad to say we’ve got approximately 400 people registered. As of today, we’ve actually had to shut the registration down,” Grady said. “If I’ve made it through, you can make it through. And understand that it is a very challenging academy, challenging training because you are there at the academy from Sunday through Friday evening. We give you some furlough time on the weekend for really one day and you report back, but it’s worth it. It's paid training. We make sure we provide everything for you that you need. In addition to that, it's top-notch training. It’s some of the best that you can get in this country. And with that, we take care of you.”

