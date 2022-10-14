Michigan State Police investigating after woman found dead on I-94

Watch Now
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on eastbound I-94 near 9 Mile in St. Clair Shores on Friday morning.

Police say they received the call around 7:45 a.m.

Officials say the woman has head trauma.

The investigation is ongoing.

