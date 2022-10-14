Michigan State Police investigating after woman found dead on I-94

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on eastbound I-94 near 9 Mile in St. Clair Shores on Friday morning.

The freeway is currently closed down at Vernier.

Police say they received the call around 7:45 a.m.

10/14/2022 at 7:45 AM

E I 94/ 9 Mile, St Clair Shores

The Detroit Regional Communication Center was notified of a dead female located on the freeway. The female has head trauma. Currently the freeway is closed at Vernier. 1/ pic.twitter.com/jAQhv5JT84 — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) October 14, 2022

Officials say the woman has head trauma.

The investigation is ongoing.

