Michigan State Police investigating reported shooting on I-696 near Farmington Road

Michigan State Police is investigating a reported freeway shooting on I-696 westbound.
Posted at 9:00 AM, Dec 14, 2022
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say they are investigating a reported freeway shooting on westbound I-696 near Farmington Road that occurred Tuesday evening around 8 p.m.

Police say a driver called 911 to report that the driver of a Dodge Ram 2500 pickup abruptly changed lanes in front of a Equinox as they were approaching the Farmington Road overpass on westbound I-696 before the driver reportedly heard popping sounds and “metal striking metal.”

According to MSP, the driver of the white Ram then called police saying he was shot from behind and then merged over to get the license plate of the vehicle. 

The Ram did sustain damage, police say, and a shell casing was located. 

Police say they have located the red Equinox and interviewed the driver. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

