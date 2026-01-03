Michigan State Police investigating shooting on the Lodge Saturday morning

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police said Saturday morning that troopers are investigating a shooting on the Lodge.
Police say the shooting happened around 9 a.m. on the Lodge northbound near Meyers in Detroit.
The freeway is currently closed. Police are advising drivers to expect backups in the area.
No additional information was provided.
