Michigan State Police re-opening Second District Headquarters Lobby to public

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan State Police is opening the lobby of its Second District Headquarters to the public, according to a police spokesperson.

Visitors will be able to file a crash report, obtain crash reports, and learn about job opportunities with MSP.

Starting today (Monday, July 8), the headquarters, which is located in the Cadillac Place building at 3050 W. Grand Blvd, is now open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

"Our top priority is fostering trust and transparency within the community," said Colonel Grady, director of the MSP. "The opening of the Second District Headquarters to the public is a testament of our commitment to provide accessible and responsive law enforcement services to the residents of Detroit.”

This Detroit Post was previously closed to the public in 2011 in a cost-cutting move.

Michigan State Police is hiring two cadets to work at the headquarters. Anyone interested can learn more about the job and apply at this link.