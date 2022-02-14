Watch
Michigan State Police releases synopsis of Sunday's car pile-up

Jonathan Benallack
Michigan State Police
Posted at 7:04 AM, Feb 14, 2022
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police tweeted the synopsis of Sunday afternoon's car pile-up on east I-96 near Grand River Road.

According to MPS, a driver got out of his vehicle to inspect damage on his car when involved in an earlier crash. Another driver could not stop and struck the vehicle of the first driver. MPS tweets state that the pedestrian was pushed into a highway wall barrier by his vehicle.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with critical head injuries.

