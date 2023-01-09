Michigan State Police team up for nationwide initiative to fight human trafficking

(WXYZ) — It’s Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and a nationwide partnership is aiming to raise awareness and educate drivers about the signs of human trafficking.

According to the Michigan State Police, their motor carrier officers have teamed up with officers across the country, the Commercial Vehicle Alliance, and Truckers Against Trafficking to help put a stop to human trafficking.

From January 9 through January 13, the nationwide initiative will work to educate people in positions who may be able to identify human trafficking. Those people include drivers, public transportation companies, rest area attendants and truck stop employees.

Red flags, according to Truckers Against Trafficking, include lack of knowledge of their whereabouts, restricted communication, a van or RV that seems out of place by trucks.

Read more about the red flags here.

If you want to report suspected human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Resources Center at 88-373-7888 or text BeFree to 233733.

