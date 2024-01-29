Michigan State Police to begin enforcement on I-75 carpool lanes immediately

Michigan State Police say troopers will begin enforcement along the high-occupancy vehicle lanes along I-75 in Oakland County.

According to MSP, the department and the Michigan Department of Transportation had to first go through an administrative process for the enforcement. That process is complete.

Now, troopers will begin enforcing the HOV lanes between South Blvd. and 12 Mile immediately.

"As with any traffic law, a combination of compliance, education and enforcement will be used to ensure that HOV lanes are used appropriately," MSP said.

Drivers using HOV lanes will have to have at least two human occupants inside the vehicle when used on weekdays between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The exception is motorcycles, transit buses, police and emergency vehicles.

Outside of those designated hours, the lanes are available to all motorists regardless of the number of occupants.