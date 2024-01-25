Watch Now
Michigan State Police trooper killed after being hit by vehicle during traffic stop

A Michigan State Police trooper was killed after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night while conducting a traffic stop, authorities said.
BIRCH RUN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP/WXYZ) — A Michigan State Police trooper was killed after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night while conducting a traffic stop, authorities said.

The trooper made the stop on I-75 near Birch Run Road in Saginaw County when he was hit, according to the state police. The trooper was seriously injured and taken to Hurley Hospital, where he died.

The trooper worked at the Tri-City Post. His name and additional details were not immediately released.

"Please keep our trooper's family in your thoughts," MSP said in a statement.

