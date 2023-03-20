Michigan State students share their experiences one month after deadly mass shooting

(WXYZ) — Michigan State University students held a peaceful walkout in East Lansing on Sunday, marking one month since the deadly mass shooting on Feb. 13.

The pain of that day still haunts many students and faculty members. The Spartan community is sharing their pain and healing process through notecards as a written record of what happened. They say they don't want history to repeat itself.

We've seen students and others coming together collecting the notecards and gathering for peaceful walkouts and rallying for gun control measures in the state.

The shooting happened in the evening hours of Feb. 13 at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union, killing three students and injuring five others. The gunman later killed himself when he was confronted by police.

Students are still processing and healing, deciding to write down their experiences on notecards.

"It could be something like a detailed description, if that's something they're ready to face. It could be a single word of an emotion they've been feeling. It could be a poem. It could be a text they sent. It could be whatever they think their story of 2/13 is," MSU Sophmore Hannah Grenspan said.

The written stories will be on display in the entryway of the MSU Museum, with the idea for a peaceful walkout coming from a "Spartan Stronger" blog, where one person's recount of the day sparked others to share their experience.

"Then students who were there can kind of see that they're not alone. They'll see the stories of other Spartans that had similar experiences to them," Grenspan said.

The walkout started at 2:13 p.m., paying homage to the date of the shootings. The notecard exhibit will be on display through mid April and then archived at MSU.

If other students would like to participate, there will be a dropbox outside of the museum and it will be included.

