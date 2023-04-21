Michigan State University's residence hall rate for first-year students to increase

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees voted to increase residence hall rates for incoming first-year students for the 2023-2024 academic year.

According to MSU's website, the residence hall rate for first-year incoming students on the silver unlimited meal plan is set at $11,754. That cost will reportedly be in place for the next two academic years.

That cost is up from $10,990 during the 2022-23 academic year.

The price change, according to the university, is due to inflation.

The university states on its website that this new rate is "the third lowest in the Big Ten and is competitively priced among Michigan’s 15 public universities."

