Michigan State University's Tom Izzo on his life, legacy and hope for the future

(WXYZ) — When it comes to Spartan Nation, one name stands out on campus more than any other: Tom Izzo. He's the legendary, Hall of Fame men's basketball coach who delivered an NCAA Championship in 2000.

He has many other accolades, including being the only coach to have gone to the NCAA tournament 25 years in a row.

One impactful event did not happen on a court, but at the center of campus when the Michigan State campus needed his voice most.

The healing process has begun after the mass shooting left three MSU students dead and five injured in February. For Izzo, it's a dark, sad day, seared in his memory.

"Time heals, but it better not make you forget, because every day I still think about it,” Izzo said.

He was one of only four people who took to the podium to speak words of healing to the Spartan Nation after the shooting.

I was there at the rally when you he that stage, and it's like the kids and the community needed to see him and needed to hear his words.

“When I got there, I was blown away. I could not believe there were that many people and it made me realize how big it was," Izzo said.

His son, Stephen was on campus, and Stephen's girlfriend was in the building.

“He got pushed away. She was in a bathroom with like 40 other kids, a bunch of other kids, I don't know how many, until like 1 o'clock in the morning,” Izzo said.

“Speaking of your kids, I know it was important for your son to be on the team, what was that for your father son relationship?” I asked.

“My son is adopted. You know, he was adopted at three days into life. I had just won the national championship, we did, and things were crazy, and we were able to get this child,” he said.

Stephen told his dad he was not going out for the basketball team in high school.

“He says, 'Well maybe I'll just go out for your team,' and I said, 'I'm not taking someone who didn't play high school ball,'" he said. "I said, 'you make your team and then you can.' I thought he'd want to be a manager. So, he makes his team,” Izzo said.

The rest, you might say, is one for the MSU history books.

“He hung in there,” said Izzo. “He's become a crowd favorite.”

Izzo says seeing his son on the team is one of the greatest moments in his basketball coaching career. Another, of course, is winning the NCAA championship. Yet, there is one he said is even better.

“In 2000 when we played in Detroit, we go to the National Championship Final Four. You know, everything had been the Fab Five and rightfully so, but I remember riding to the game from the hotel we were in, and we were going to the Palace, and every gas station, and everybody was go Spartans. I felt it was the time that Michigan State had at least moved up in Michigan.

“I felt like that day was almost a bigger highlight to me than winning it because Michigan State has arrived and that was a good feeling and I'll remember that until the day I die,” said Izzo.

“What does that mean to you to be such an icon?” I asked.

“It means I stayed somewhere a long time,” said Izzo. “I grew up in this state from the Upper Peninsula and I've always loved the state and I've always loved Michigan State.”

“How do you and (your wife) Lupe manage this career, raising two kids so hectic and staying sane through it all?” I asked.

“She's from a family of 11 brothers and sisters, and 8 or 9 of them live here, so when I had a chance to move, she vetoed some of them,” said Izzo.

“She came from a very humble beginning, and I came from a very humble, me in the UP, her being Hispanic,” said Izzo. “She worked through a lot of the things that I didn't realize existed when you're up in the UP."

“We vowed when we got married and I got the job a couple of years later, make sure we don't change,” he said.

He has not changed, still down to earth, and his heart bleeds green and white, no doubt.

We also asked Izzo to weight in on the greatest of all time debate.

“Who's the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael or LeBron?” I asked.

“Wow....Magic! I gotta stick with my boy,” said Izzo laughing. “Those two can battle for the best player of all time, my guy battles for the best leader of all time.”

Izzo is not far behind. Leading the Spartan Nation to a better space is more important this year than ever with The Izzo Legacy Run Walk and roll started by his wife and daughter. This year, it's offering resources to help people heal.

“This community has been really good to me. This university has been really good to me, so it's our way of giving back,” he said.

“It's our way of gathering people, and what a better place and time to try and gather people. When you look out and there's 3,000 people and this year, there's supposed to be 4,000 people there this time, it's pretty cool,” Izzo added.

Four thousand people are expected at the event taking place Saturday, April 15, and there's still time for you to join the fun.