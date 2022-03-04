Michigan sues dam owner over sediment in Kalamazoo River

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The state of Michigan has sued the owner and operator of a hydroelectric dam, alleging that its mismanaged drawdown of a lake to do repairs created sediment that has choked a 30-mile stretch of the Kalamazoo River, impeded recreational use and threatened public safety.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday seeks compensation for damages along with an order to restore the ecosystems of the river and Morrow Lake and clean up sediment deposits that in some places are 12 feet deep.

The defendants are Eagle Creek Renewable Energy and its subsidiary STS Hydropower, owner and operator of the dam in Kalamazoo County.