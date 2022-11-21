Michigan Supreme Court chooses Elizabeth Clement as next chief justice

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Supreme Court has chosen Justice Elizabeth Clement to serve as the next chief justice.

According to the court, the justices unanimously voted for Clement, and she will fulfill the remainder of Justice Bridget McCormack's term as chief.

In September, McCormack announced she would retire from the bench before the end of the year. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will appoint someone to serve the rest of her term until the next election in 2024.

“I appreciate the confidence of my colleagues and look forward to the opportunity to serve as Chief Justice, working collaboratively with all stakeholders in the judicial system for the benefit of the public,” Clement said in a statement. “We thank Justice McCormack for her leadership as Chief and for her service to the people of Michigan for the past 10 years.”

She joined the court in 2017 as the 11th woman to serve on the bench. She serves as a liaison to the problem-solving courts in Michigan, which include drug and sobriety courts, mental health, veterans and more, focusing on treatment and intense supervision.

Before joining the court, she was the chief legal counsel to Michigan's executive branch, and operated her own law firm. She graduated from Michigan State University College of Law and went to Michigan State for undergrad as well.