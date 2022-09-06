Michigan Supreme Court to decide whether the abortion rights ballot proposal makes it onto the November ballot

(WXYZ) — The abortion rights ballot initiative is resting in the hands of the Michigan Supreme Court, but justices on Michigan's highest court have not said whether or not they will take the case.

Last week, the State Board of Canvassers were deadlocked along party lines on whether or not to send the amendment along to voters in November.

The petition has over 700,000 signatures, but critics of the bill claim it has several errors within it.

"You would not sign a mortgage that had this kind of mistake in it. You would not turn in a term paper with this kind of mistake in it," Tony Daunt, one of two republicans on the board who voted against the measure going to voters said.

Election administrators in all 83 counties need to finalize ballots by Friday, September 9.

Attorney Mark Brewer spoke with 7 Action News last week and said he questions the board's reach on the initiative.

"They have no authority over the wording or the spacing of the actual proposal. The only thing they have authority over is the form of the petition which they approved months ago," he said. "The words are all there. There are no typos. People can read it. It's a matter of spacing and that's the function of a printer frankly as to how much spacing is between the words. We actually have constitutional amendments that have typos in them."

But the decision now is up to the Michigan Supreme Court.

If they allow proposal 3 to make it onto the November ballot and voters pass it, it would make abortion in Michigan a constitutional right and would trump a 1931 Michigan law that bans abortion in all instances except the life of the mother.