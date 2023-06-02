Meet the Michigan team set to compete in the Detroit Grand Prix this Saturday

(WXYZ) — A local Southeast Michigan race team will be making its debut on Saturday during the 2023 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge.

Thaze Competition is based out of Birmingham and the team's driver Marc Miller is a Michigan native himself. Their backup driver, Michael Di Meo, is Canadian and both will be splitting time in the number 78 car.

Thaze Competition has been preparing for this weekend for the last 13 months. The team has tons of experience but this will be the first time they race together. They will drive a Mercedes Benz AMG GT4.

"For us, it's incredibly exciting, challenging, and everything. But we have been able to put together a great team," Thaze Competition owner Brian Makse said.

Holland, Michigan native Marc Miller has raced all over the world including twice in the prestigious but grueling 24 hours of Le Mans.

"We are excited for our chances. But the city and the people are so supportive that we are just overwhelmed," Makse said.

Their Mercedes AMG GT4 is wrapped in a beautiful dark green metallic with gold graphics. The green resembles the classic Mercedes Benz's dark emerald green, but the AMG GT4 will be cranking out just over 500 horsepower for this race and is completely built custom with a roll cage, and a custom seat for the drivers with top speeds on the Jefferson straight away toping nearly 150 miles per hour.

Brian says Thaze Competition and its drivers are ready to rock and roll on this unique street series track.

"There are more elevation changes than we anticipated. So once we laid eyes on it there are a couple of really good uphill and downhill sections and those are in the middle of corners so no matter if it's us in the Michelin Pilot Challenge or the Indy cars, it's going to be extremely challenging," Makse said,

The Michelin Pilot Series will take place Saturday afternoon. Tickets are still available and there are plenty of areas where you can watch for free in downtown Detroit.