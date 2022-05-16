Michigan to add EV charging stations at 12 state parks along Lake Michigan coast

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan is planning to install more than two dozen electric vehicle charging stations at state parks along the Lake Michigan shoreline throughout the summer.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, the charging stations will start at Warren Dunes State Park in Southwest Michigan and continue north all the way to the tip of the Lower Peninsula.

Installation is expected to start in June and will continue throughout the summer. In phase two, the goal is to add state parks in the Upper Peninsula, which could happen next year.

“This ability to link some of our state parks with electric vehicle travelers will provide a win-win situation for both parties,” said Ron Olson, chief of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Parks and Recreation Division. “The enhancement will no doubt increase the number of visitors at these parks, while providing convenience and significantly increasing the range for EV motorists.”

“The DNR continues to look at innovative ways to sustainably manage our public lands and facilities,” said Scott Whitcomb, the DNR’s director of the Office of Public Lands. “Whether it’s cultivating public/private partnerships to deploy EV charging at state parks or installing solar panels on our offices, the DNR is committed to being part of the solution that leads to a cleaner environment.”

The tentative list of state parks that will get charging stations is:

Warren Dunes State Park (2 stations)

P.J. Hoffmaster State Park (2 stations)

Charles Mears State Park (2 stations)

Ludington State Park (2 stations)

Orchard Beach State Park (2 stations)

Leelanau State Park (2 stations)

Young State Park (2 stations)

Petoskey State Park (2 stations)

Wilderness State Park (2 stations)

Interlochen State Park (2 stations)

Holland State Park (4 stations)

Grand Haven State Park (4 stations)

Oden State Fish Hatchery (2 stations)

“These EV charging stations are a tremendous way to encourage sustainable travel across our state, while sharing the tremendous beauty and recreation offered by our world-class state parks here in Michigan,” said Dave Lorenz, vice president of Travel Michigan, part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. “As we encourage travelers to ‘Pursue their Pure’ this summer, ensuring easy, reliable access to EV charging helps us continue to share these amazing opportunities with new travelers, without range anxiety.”