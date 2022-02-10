Michigan to receive $110M over next five years for electric vehicle charging

(WXYZ) — Michigan is about to get a big boost in funding as it works to expand the infrastructure necessary for electric vehicle charging.

Governor Whitmer's office has announced the state will receive $110 million over the next five years under the recently passed infrastructure bill. Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration will invest $5 billion across the country.

"Thanks to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Michigan is expected to receive $110 million over 5 years in formula funding to build up electric vehicle charging infrastructure and help the state continue leading the future of mobility and electrification,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a news release. “We have a historic opportunity to put Michigan first and use the billions in funding we are expected to receive to support thousands of good-paying clean energy jobs, make electric vehicles more accessible and affordable and usher in a new era of prosperity for our state. And make no mistake, we plan to go after every competitive grant we can to ensure Michigan remains at the forefront of EV infrastructure and manufacturing.”

According to the governor's office, Michigan will receive the first outlay of $16,290,764 for fiscal year 2022. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters announced that funding Thursday morning.

