Michigan to receive $86M in federal aid for June flooding

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — Metro Detroit communities hit hard by last summer’s flooding are getting the much-needed help they need from the federal government.

As part of HUD's community development block grant-disaster recovery, metro Detroit is receiving $86M in federal aid.

The city of Detroit will be awarded the bulk of the money with $57,591,000 in aid.

Dearborn, a city also badly impacted by last summer’s severe storms, will receive $16,332,000 in aid.

The rest of the money, $12,033,000, will go to the state.

Dearborn will receive an extra $1.675 million in aid to help address flooding problems along Ecorse Creek.

A check presentation for that investment will happen Wednesday at noon.