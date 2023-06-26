Michigan to receive over $1.5 billion in funding to expand high-speed internet access

(WXYZ) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that the state will receive over $1.5 billion from the Biden administration to expand access to high-speed internet.

Funding through the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program is expected to help grant internet access to more than 200,000 Michiganders in unserved and underserved areas.

“Today’s win will expand economic opportunity for Michiganders and build on the over $700 million in high-speed internet federal funding we have leveraged and $249 million we invested with the bipartisan Building Michigan Together Plan last year. Let’s keep working together to connect more families and small businesses to fast, reliable high-speed internet that meets their needs, lowers their costs, and grows our economy,” said Governor Whitmer in a press release.

According to the governor’s office, Michigan received the fourth-highest grant funding in the nation for this effort.

“High speed internet isn’t a luxury, it’s an essential service that we need for everything from work, school, doctors’ visits, and paying our bills,” said Senator Debbie Stabenow in a press release. “With the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Senator Peters and I were able to ensure major investments like this to expand affordable, reliable broadband in Michigan. In partnership with Governor Whitmer and the Michigan High Speed Internet Office, this new infrastructure will allow for telemedicine, remote learning, and other services families and businesses rely on in Michigan.”

“Reliable, affordable high-speed internet is critical for all Michiganders, including in unserved and underserved communities,” said Senator Gary Peters in a press release. “I’m pleased to help deliver this game-changing federal investment in high-speed internet to our state. This will make a big difference for families, workers, students and small businesses, including to those who currently lack access, and is important to economic opportunity and competitiveness.”

There will reportedly be a 5-year action plan developed for the funding and then a proposal to outline the subtract process.

The program funds will start being implemented in mid to late 2024, the governor’s office says.

