Michigan voters encouraged to hand-deliver absentee ballots ahead of Nov. 2 election

(WXYZ) — With less than a week until election day, the Michigan Secretary of State is encouraging voters to hand-delivery absentee ballots.

Voters who decided to vote absent can hand-deliver their ballots to their local clerk's office or their local drop-box to avoid delays.

Absentee ballots must be received by the clerk by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

“One week ahead of local elections, returning your absentee ballot to your clerk’s office or local dropbox by hand is a secure option to ensure your vote is counted and your voice is heard,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in a release. “Whether you choose to vote with an absentee ballot or in-person on Election Day, you can be confident your ballot will be handled and counted securely.”

You can find the locations of your clerk's office and ballot drop box at Michigan.gov/Vote. You can also track your ballot on the website.

If you do not have an absentee ballot and want to request one, you can do so in person at your local clerk's office. You can request, complete and submit it all in one trip before 4 p.m. on Nov. 1.

If you are not registered, you can do so in person at your local clerk's office and request an absentee ballot through 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Clerk’s offices are required to be open for eight hours the weekend before every election. Voters should contact their local clerk for their hours of operation this weekend.

