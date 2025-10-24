Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry game brings fans from across country to East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — East Lansing is buzzing with excitement as fans from across the state and country descend on Michigan State University for Saturday's highly anticipated Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry game.

Last-minute preparations are underway across campus as the MSU Police Department prepares for an all-hands-on-deck operation to ensure a safe event for the tens of thousands of expected visitors.

The rivalry atmosphere is already electric, with fans making their presence known throughout the city.

"Let's go Aiden Childs," one fan was heard saying.

"Go blue. Bryce Underwood, you're the truth," another fan said on campus.

For many, this game represents something special that draws people from far and wide. Dan Kelly flew in from Montana specifically for the matchup.

"This is the game, and I absolutely love just being here," Kelly said.

MSU students are equally excited and planning to arrive hours before kickoff.

"We'll be outside of the stadium at least five hours before game time, guaranteed," MSU student Anthony Shaheen said.

The game's significance extends well beyond the state borders, attracting alumni and fans from across the country. Bjon Charlery traveled from San Francisco to witness the rivalry firsthand.

"I don't know if there's anything like this in other parts of the country, where people who just live in the state or have interacted with MSU come back specifically for this game, because they know how much it means to the state," Charlery said.

MSU police are preparing for the massive influx of visitors with additional staffing across multiple departments while utilizing technology to keep an eye on the large crowds.

"We'll have additional parking personnel, security personnel, police personnel working. We are well prepared to provide a safe environment for all fans attending Spartan football," said Deputy Chief Chris Rozman of the MSU Police Department.

Police are advising fans to arrive early in the morning and to have a solid parking plan, as spaces will be extremely limited.

"We anticipate large crowds, both during the game and post game as well," Rozman said.

The match up promises to deliver the excitement and intensity that has made this one of college football's most storied rivalries, with fans hoping for new plays, viral moments and that same old competitive spirit.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

