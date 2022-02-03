Michigan will no longer have the 6% 'tampon tax' on menstrual products

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — On Thursday, the legislature's repeal of the 'tampon tax' in the Great Lakes state went into effect, and it eliminated the 6% sales tax on menstrual products.

"Women have paid thousands of dollars toward this archaic and discriminatory tax over their lifetime, contributing to period poverty, which affects too many in our state," says House Democratic Leader Donna Lasinski. "Eliminating this burdensome tax has been a priority for the Democratic Caucus and Michiganders for a long time."

Back in September, The House Tax Policy Committee voted to approve two bills that would exempt taxation on tampons, maxi pads, reusable menstrual cups, and other menstrual hygiene products.

“I am glad my colleagues see this issue as the public health crisis it is and agree that sanitary products are essential items that women cannot live without, including Michigan’s women,” state representative Tenisha Yancey (D-Harper Woods) said. “No one should have to pay more for any product tied to their health and well-being."

