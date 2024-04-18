Michigan zoo adds 4-year-old Canadian lynx brothers - Ragnar and Rollo

The Potter Park Zoo in Lansing has two new animals – a pair of Canadian lynx brothers from the Pittsburgh Zoo.

The brothers – Ragnar and Rollo – are both 4 years old and are settling into their new habitat, according to the zoo.

“We are excited for our community to have the opportunity to learn about this new species,” Zoo Director Cynthia Wagner said in a statement. “Zoo staff have enjoyed getting to know this pair and did a tremendous job preparing for their arrival.”

Potter Park Zoo

The Canadian lynx is native to the northern regions of North American and are typically found in boreal forests.

The zoo said they face numerous conservation challenges, including logging, roadbuilding and habitat fragmentation.

Potter Park Zoo

Officials said the zoo is committed to the conservation of the lynx and is providing Ragnar and Rollo with a safe environment.